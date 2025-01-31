John & Debby Wright
John & Debby have been serving together in pastoral ministry since 1989. John initially trained and worked for a number of years as a jeweller before studying at London Bible College. Debby lived in Chile until she was 13 and later moved to Nottingham to train as a dancer and artist, her father is the Anglican bishop, David Pytches, who founded the New Wine network.
- Opinion
Carol Wimber-Wong (1937-2025): Faith, grace and prophecy in the Vineyard and beyond
Carol Wimber-Wong co-founded the Vineyard Church alongside her late husband, John Wimber. Together, they transformed a small gathering into a global movement. Carol’s unwavering faith, deep love for Jesus and dedication for serving the marginalised have left an indelible mark on the body of Christ, say John & Debby Wright.