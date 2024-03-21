Joe Warton
Joe Warton is a writer, researcher, and coach, who loves to help people connect their faith to their everyday life. He loves scooting about with his three kids, swimming, and anything that involves throwing, hitting, or kicking a ball.
- Magazine Features
Bored with your small group? Here’s how to make it brilliant
Whether you’re a super fan or a sceptic, small groups are essential for your spiritual growth. Here’s how you can get the most out of them
- Magazine Features
3 ways to power up your discipleship
By concentrating on outward achievements, we miss out on the deep work that Jesus wants to do in us, says Joe Warton. Let’s make 2024 the year we focus on purpose, people and practices
- Opinion
Don’t worry about being labelled a ‘failure’. Jesus was rejected too
The remarkably open way footballer Andros Townsend has spoken about failure is brave, says Joe Warton. It’s got him thinking about Jesus, who was himself labelled a loser, reject and failure