Joe Gallant
Joe Gallant is a branding and web designer based in Kent, specialising in websites for churches and Christian ministries. He also co-leads Christian Businesses in Kent and co-hosts a podcast called 'Gourds & Pomegranates — Common Sense for Church Communications'.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.begallant.uk
- Opinion
Targeted ads are luring Christians away from their churches. It needs to stop
As accusations emerge that large churches are using geofencing in an attempt to poach Christians from smaller congregations, Joe Gallant says we should be reaching the lost, not preaching to the converted