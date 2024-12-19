Jennie Allen
Jennie Allen is an international bestselling author, Bible teacher and speaker. She’s been inviting women from around the world to follow Jesus and disciple others for more than a decade through IF:Gathering. Now, she is assembling a team for Gather25, a global gathering of the worldwide Church
This promises to be the largest gathering of Christians…ever. Here’s how you can join in
What would you do if you knew Jesus was coming back? That was the question that prompted Jennie Allen to start planning what’s set to become the biggest ever global meeting of Christians. She shares her vision for Gather25