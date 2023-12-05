Holly-Anna Petersen
Holly-Anna Petersen is a founding member of Christian Climate Action, a non-violent direct action group which often takes action alongside Extinction Rebellion.
- Opinion
We interrupted a church service to protest climate change. Here’s why
Christian Climate Action’s protest during a live radio broadcast from Chichester Cathedral has sparked some criticism. Holly Anna Petersen says that far from being unchristian, standing up for the poor is more important than anything
- Opinion
Rolling back on green pledges is unchristian and unfair
The government’s U-turn on environmental policies will negatively impact the poorest in our society, both here and abroad, says Holly-Anna Petersen. It is not what God would have us do
- Magazine Features
Who is my neighbour? 6 places where climate change is wreaking havoc
If we are truly part of a global family of faith, we should be anguished that our brothers and sisters around the world are suffering the impacts of climate breakdown, says Holly Anna Petersen. She shares some of their stories
- Opinion
Lord Sentamu tried to deliver this letter - before the Met police were called
This weekend, the former Archbishop of York tried to deliver an open letter to petrol giant Shell. But security staff at their London headquarters refused him entry and later police were called to intervene. Read the full text below
- Opinion
Christians, climate change is not an environmental campaign – it’s a racial justice issue
Instead of taking responsibility for clearing up our climate mess, Britons are pushing that burden onto Black and Brown people in the poorest communities around the world, says Holly-Anna Petersen
- Opinion
‘A day of reckoning is coming’ – This is why Christians must take radical climate action now
Holly-Anna Petersen, a member of Christian Climate Action, says this week’s record heatwaves and wildfires underline why disruptive climate protests are more than justified
- Opinion
Why the politicians applauding Russian protests are guilty of hypocrisy
As the world praises the brave Russians arrested for protesting against the invasion of Ukraine, could we be sleepwalking towards criminalising peaceful protest in the UK?
- Opinion
Standing up for creation is a sacred sacrifice. My Christian friends came close to prison this week
Those in power want to clamp down on our right to peaceful protest. If it happens, it will seriously undermine our democratic freedoms