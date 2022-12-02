Graham Tomlin
Rt Rev Graham Tomlin is director of the Centre for Cultural Witness based at Lambeth Palace and was, until recently, Bishop of Kensington
- Opinion
Advent isn’t about chocolate calendars. It’s about the return of Jesus Christ
Advent is a time for reflecting on the return of Jesus Christ. But such a tricky task requires imagination, not logic, says Graham Tomlin
- Opinion
Earthly ‘saviours’ will always disappoint us, so let’s trust in the One who won’t
Whether it’s politicians like Truss, or football managers like Gerrard, we are often let down by leaders in the public eye. Perhaps it’s because we’re all longing for a perfect person to lead us, says Graham Tomlin
- Magazine Features
How the Queen’s death is revealing ‘latent spirituality’ in the UK
As a nation mourns, deeply Christian longings are coming to the surface. Perhaps our country isn’t as secular as we’ve assumed, wonders Bishop Graham Tomlin
- Magazine Features
Why ‘being yourself’ is a bad idea
Following your heart won’t lead you to fulfilment, but denying yourself might, argues Bishop Graham Tomlin
- Opinion
As Bishop of Kensington I've seen our community suffer and grieve. But today, we need to hold onto hope
Bishop Graham Tomlin shares the reactions he has seen in his community to the Grenfell Tower fire