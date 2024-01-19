Graham Kendrick

Graham Kendrick has been described as a ‘father of modern worship music’ whose songs are ‘crammed full of poetic, divine, biblical truth’ that have ‘sculpted a view of God that has impacted generations.’ In short, Graham writes songs that help the church to sing. He is based in the UK and travels internationally participating in tours, festivals, conferences and training events, as a worship leader, speaker and performer.