Graham Kendrick
Graham Kendrick has been described as a ‘father of modern worship music’ whose songs are ‘crammed full of poetic, divine, biblical truth’ that have ‘sculpted a view of God that has impacted generations.’ In short, Graham writes songs that help the church to sing. He is based in the UK and travels internationally participating in tours, festivals, conferences and training events, as a worship leader, speaker and performer.
- Opinion
Ichthus founder Roger Forster (1933-2024): Passionate preacher, evangelist and intellectual
The founder of Ichthus Fellowship, Roger Forster, has died at the age of 90. Roger was widely considered to be one of the most prominent figures in the UK evangelical church. The worship leader Graham Kendrick, and current Ichthus leader Henry George pay tribute to him