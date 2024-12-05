Graham Daniels
Graham is the General Director of Christians in Sport, he is also a director of Cambridge United FC and an associate staff member at St Andrew the Great church in Cambridge.
- Opinion
Marc Guéhi’s armband controversy shows equality in football is not there yet
By adding ‘Jesus ❤️ U’ to his rainbow armband, Crystal Palace captain, Marc Guéhi, has sparked a vital conversation about football’s commitment to equality and diversity - whether that’s religious beliefs or sexuality and gender. Christians in Sport’s Graham Daniels says he deserves our respect