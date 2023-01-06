Giles Cattermole
Dr Giles Cattermole is a part-time consultant in emergency medicine at the Princess Royal University Hospital. Orpington, and works part-time for Christ Church Bromley. He previously worked for CMF and UCCF, and is the author of Whatever: Cross-centred ethics that point to Jesus (CMF)
Contact info
- Website:
- www.cattermole.org.uk
- Real Life
I’m a Christian working in the NHS. The system is broken. Here’s how you can pray for us
What you’ve seen in the news is not exaggerated, says Dr Giles Cattermole. Pray for solutions and for NHS staff, but also for the salvation of our nation, he says