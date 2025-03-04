Emma Gyasi
Emma has spent most of her career teaching dance, performing arts and fitness. She co-runs a production company with her husband, actor David Gyasi, and hosts a podcast 'Mind, Body, Soul and Stage' that helps performers look after themselves while navigating the performing arts industry
- Opinion
It isn’t blasphemous for Jesus to be played by a woman, it’s inclusive
Grammy award-winning British actor, Cynthia Erivo, will become the first woman to play Jesus in a major production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Emma Gyasi says those criticising the decision shouldn’t judge what they haven’t seen