Debbie Duncan
Debbie Duncan is a lecturer in Nursing, ex-Midwife, author, church leader and mother to four
- Reviews
The Hopeful Activist - Rich Gower and Rachel Walker
We live in a broken world and many of us want to try and fix it. This book by Tearfund’s Rich Gower and communications specialist Rachel Walker is a guide for those on a journey of activism – even if you’re right at the beginning.
- Reviews
Saturated with God - Malcolm Macdonald
You may think a book about revival is for a certain calibre of Christian. That’s not the case. This book is for every believer and, after reading it, you will feel that you have been fed an extraordinary meal.
- Reviews
Talking about death: a pastoral guide by Sue Walker
Despite the title, this is not just a book for those in pastoral ministry. All of us have to face tough questions about death, and this offering from hospice chaplain Sue Walker will help.
- Reviews
Invisible Divides: Class, culture and barriers to belonging in the Church
Natalie Williams and Paul Brown write that churches are “not reaching huge sections” of their local communities and that the unreached “are starting to notice”.
- Reviews
Slow Down, Show Up & Pray - Ruth Rice
If you thought this book was about prayer, you are mistaken. It is actually about connecting with God in a meaningful way that contributes to our overall wellbeing.