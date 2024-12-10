David Charlwood
David Charlwood is chair of trustees of the Lindisfarne Centre for the Study of Christian Persecution and a published Middle Eastern historian. His most recent book is Current Intelligence: How the CIA's top-secret presidential briefing shaped history (The History Press)
Assad’s fall leaves Syrian Christians in peril
Could Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s takeover see a jihadist-inspired coup peacefully transition to a free, democratic Syria? If it does, it would be a first for the region, says David Charlwood. If it doesn’t, their long history of violence spells disaster for all non-Muslim minority groups