Claire Musters
Claire Musters is a freelance journalist, writer, speaker and editor. clairemusters.com
- Magazine Features
'People have tried to cast spells around us' – 5 Christian buskers on street worship
From Bath to Glasgow, Christian singers are taking worship music to the streets, and seeing God work miracles. Here are some of their stories
- Testimonies
‘I didn’t have a bed. Compassion provided for our family and told me about Jesus’
Faith Nalukwago shares her story
- Testimonies
From poverty to hope
Noirine Khaitsa explains how she was lifted out of poverty and given an education through Compassion’s child sponsorship programme
- Magazine Features
The power of forgiveness
Letting go of past hurts can be one of the hardest decisions you ever make. But it’s always worth it, says Claire Musters
- Interviews
Beth Moore on overcoming abuse, growing a worldwide ministry and leaving her beloved denomination
The Bible teacher and founder of Living Proof Ministries speaks candidly about her “knotted-up” life
- Reviews
A little book of rest - Sheila Jacobs
Sheila Jacobs found herself wrestling with anxiety in her early 30s when she contracted Ménière’s disease, which causes severe vertigo.
- Magazine Features
'Simultaneously joyous and exhausting' 5 Christians share their stories of adoption
This year in the UK, around 35,000 children and young people will enter the care system. That’s 95 children every single day. Claire Musters speaks to five different families who have opened their homes and hearts to foster or adopt some of them
- Reviews
Where's the joy in lament? This book holds the answers
We review Rachael Newham’s new book, And Yet
- Magazine Features
Waiting for a miracle: Lessons in perseverance from Christians still praying for breakthrough
The past 18 months have been characterised by waiting for restrictions to end. Hopes were dashed when lockdowns were extended or reintroduced, often at short notice. Waiting has been painful for many, but Claire Musters believes there are lessons God wants to teach us in this time
- Magazine Features
How God brought our marriage back from the brink
After a period of separation, Claire and Steve Musters were determined to make their marriage work. During a time of rebuilding, they were challenged by their marriage counsellors to think back to what drew them together in the first place. They realised many of their ideas about marriage had been fuelled by cultural rather than biblical ideals – and they don’t think they are the only ones…
- Reviews
Closer - Adrian and Celia Reynolds
There aren’t many Christian books that focus just on sex. Adrian and Celia Reynolds, who believe couples should view sex as a “holy discipline”, begin by looking at sexual union in the sweep of scripture. Then the book gets practical, quickly moving on to identify five key biblical principles: let’s ...
- Magazine Features
The emotional cost of lockdown
‘If we pull together everything will be OK.’ That was the message politicians gave us when the pandemic began. But, more than a year on, serious questions are being asked about the cost of lockdowns. Claire Musters takes a closer look at how months of isolation have affected us all
- Real Life
How I forgave the racist man who murdered my wife
Five years on from his wife’s racially motivated murder during the Charleston church shooting, Rev Anthony Thompson explains how forgiveness can break down cultural, racial and denominational barriers
- Opinion
The day we got trapped in Hong Kong’s protests
Being caught up in this summer’s pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led Claire Musters to fall to her knees in prayer for the troubled country
- Magazine Features
Remember who you are
Scripture is a weapon we should use offensively to cut down the negative thoughts we repeat to ourselves, says Claire Musters
- Interviews
Francine Rivers: The author of Redeeming Love reveals what drives her work
Francine Rivers is one of our generation’s most successful writers of Christian fiction. In this rare interview, she explains how she moved from writing steamy romance novels to faith-based titles
- Opinion
Lisa Gungor’s new book may shock old fans, but they should read it anyway
Claire Musters takes a look at Lisa Gungor’s very personal book about faith, motherhood, music and marriage
- Opinion
Nearly 1 in 4 girls have self-harmed. Drastic action is needed
A new report out today shows that nearly a quarter of 14-year-old girls in the UK have self-harmed. Claire Musters investigates why
- Interviews
Jo Saxton: Why you need to be twice as good to survive as a black woman
The leadership coach and popular speaker explains how her passion for mentoring women was born out of a battle to discover her true identity
- Opinion
Why the date of Billy Graham's death could have prophetic significance for the Church
Anne Graham Lotz has made a passionate speech about her father’s death being a sign of the end times – and she is not the only person to have made this connection