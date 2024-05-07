Catherine Pepinster
Catherine Pepinster is the author of Defenders of the Faith – the British Monarchy, Religion and the Coronation, to be published in paperback with new chapters by Hodder and Stoughton later this month.
- Reviews
‘Evangelism is the reason for the Church’s existence’ says Pope Francis in new memoir
Pope Francis’ latest book gives readers an insight into how major historical events have shaped and influenced the pontiff, says Catherine Pepinster
- Magazine Features
From crown to orb…Everything you need to know about the coronation’s 5 sacred objects
Here’s the lowdown on how the coronation regalia symbolise divine authority
- News Analysis
Explainer: The anointing of King Charles III and why it matters
Holy oil for the anointing of King Charles III at his coronation on 6 May has recently been consecrated in Jerusalem. Catherine Pepinster explains the significance of anointing kings, why this oil is special and how its consecration was such an historic moment
- News Analysis
What King Charles’s first Christmas message revealed about his Christian faith
King Charles III’s record-breaking Christmas Day broadcast highlighted the fine balancing act that a believing monarch in a secular society must tread, says Catherine Pepinster
- Magazine Features
Pope Benedict XVI (1927-2022): ‘God’s Rottweiler’ was an outstanding theologian
Catherine Pepinster reports on the varied life and ministry of the late pope, who died this morning
- News Analysis
The Queen’s funeral reminds us that even monarchs are under the dominion of Christ
As we say the final goodbye to our late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Pepinster decodes the funeral service that Her Late Majesty personally planned
- Opinion
The Christian faith of King Charles III
Over the years there has been much speculation about the personal faith of the future king…
- Magazine Features
The Christian faith of our servant Queen
Catherine Pepinster looks back on seven decades of royal service underpinned by a steadfast and personal Christian faith
- Opinion
Martin Bashir was always a controversial choice for religious correspondent
The fallout from the Martin Bashir scandal should be a moment for the BBC to rethink its commitment to religious reporting, argues Catherine Pepinster
- Magazine Features
5 martyrs every Christian should know
Catherine Pepinster shares the inspirational stories of Christians who were willing to face death because of their faith
- Opinion
Hans Küng (1928 - 2021): The controversial Catholic theologian who challenged the establishment
Catherine Pepinster pays tribute to the Catholic priest and academic who wrote one of the most gripping books on Christian apologetics of the past 100 years