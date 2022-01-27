Cassandra Maria
Cassandra Maria is the funny girl from Birmingham! Known for her comedy sketches online, love of halloumi cheese and, of course, strong Birmingham accent (although she’d disagree with the last point) Cassandra loves to entertain, whether it be in her presenting or comedy
- Reviews
Jesus And Jollof: A fun podcast about the most important things in life
Looking for something different to listen to? ‘Jesus and Jollof’ may be just what you are looking for.
- Interviews
Guvna B: The pioneering rapper on grief, vulnerability and what it really means to be a man
Following the death of his father, the grime artist and author opens up about faith and doubt
- Opinion
I caught coronavirus in church and nearly died. But God healed me
Clay Bentley from Georgia, USA shares his story with Cassandra Maria