Canon Dr Angus Ritchie
Canon Dr Angus Ritchie is the Executive Director of the Centre for Theology & Community, and Anglican Priest in east London and the author of a number of books.
- Opinion
Saying no to 'secularist nirvana'
The release of a controversial new report by an independent commission this week included proposals to end to compulsory worship in non-faith schools and cut the number of bishops in the House of Lords. Yesterday, the Moderator of the Free church of Scotland, David Robertson shared his views on this blog. Now, one of the Commissioners, Canon Dr Angus Ritchie, responds to some of the criticisms raised.