Bob Burckle

Bob Burckle is president Eastern European Mission, which has been providing Bibles to the people of Eastern Europe since 1961, now reaching 32 countries in 25 languages. Their Million Dollar Sunday fundraising campaign aims to fund the distribution of 700,000 Bibles. Donate at www.eem.org/mds

www.eem.org