Bishop Martyn Snow
Bishop Martyn is the Bishop of Leicester. He is the lead Bishop for Living in Love and Faith and carries a particular brief for issues related to poverty when speaking in the House of Lords. He is the author of Can we imagine a future together? Intercultural lessons for Living in Love and Faith (Church House Publishing)
- Opinion
The Church of England is in couples therapy. Can we work through our issues without splitting?
As debates over sexuality intensify, most people in the CofE are nevertheless desperate to avoid a break-up, says Bishop Martyn Snow. He’s suggesting two new approaches which might help the Church better imagine its future