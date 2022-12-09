Beth Allison Barr

Dr Beth Allison Barr is James Vardaman Professor of History at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she specialises in medieval history, women's history, and church history. She is the author of The Making of Biblical Womanhood: How the subjugation of women became gospel truth (Baker).

Contact info

Website:
www.BethAllisonBarr.com