Beth Allison Barr
Dr Beth Allison Barr is James Vardaman Professor of History at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she specialises in medieval history, women's history, and church history. She is the author of The Making of Biblical Womanhood: How the subjugation of women became gospel truth (Baker).
- www.BethAllisonBarr.com
- Opinion
Pastors guilty of sexual abuse should never be restored to ministry
High profile US pastor Johnny Hunt was restored to ministry despite serious allegations of sexual misconduct. What happened to permanent disqualification, asks Beth Allison Barr. And what does it say to the women in their congregations?