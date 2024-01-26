Bernard Randall
Rev Dr Bernard Randall was chaplain at Trent College, Nottingham. He was previously chaplain at Christ’s College, Cambridge.
- Opinion
I was fired for my sermon on LGBT issues. But I will not apologise for speaking the truth
Former school chaplain, Bernard Randall says he was sacked for gross misconduct and reported to the Government’s anti-terrorism programme after delivering a sermon which contained Christian views on sexuality
- Opinion
‘I was accused of being a terrorist’ - Read the sermon that school chaplain claims lost him his job
A chaplain at a church school says he was reported as an extremist and forced out of his job after giving a sermon which addressed identity politics and LGBT issues. He’s now taking Trent College to court. Here is the full text of his sermon