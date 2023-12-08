Ben Phillips
Ben Phillips is a researcher in music, religion and culture. His present research project looks at the establishment and identity of the disestablished Church in Wales
Alice Roberts is wrong. Faith schools save money – and they’re not indoctrinating anyone
Church schools are not an expensive conspiracy theory funded by the taxpayer, says Ben Phillips. They save the state money, and if they are designed to fill the pews with children and young people who don’t know any better, it’s hardly a strategy that’s working