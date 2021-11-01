Becky Murray
Becky Murray is the founder and president of One By One. She is the author of ‘Mother Bumala’ and ‘Embrace The Journey’ and speaks regularly at churches and conferences across the world. Becky’s life was transformed in 2006 when a young girl she bought a pair of shoes for on the streets of Sierra Leone assumed she wanted sexual favours in return. This moment sparked the formation of One By One, and after being given some land in Kenya in 2009, King’s Children’s Home opened its doors in 2012. She is also the founder of the Dignity Project.
- https://onebyone.net/
Following Jesus has taken me to the Afghan border. Today I met a mother and baby who have fled the Taliban
Much of the media attention on Afghanistan has subsided since the summer, but the need is still great. Becky Murray is the founder of Christian charity One by One and has been visiting the region this week. Here’s her report
A miracle saved my husband from malaria, but I am thanking God for a vaccine that will save millions more
Hours after she posted a desperate prayer request on Facebook, Becky Murray reported that her husband had made a miraculous recovery
We rescue children from the Taliban. Now they’re at greater risk than ever
Becky Murray has rescued several children from the Taliban through her Christian charity One By One. She fears that children in the region are being abandoned by Western authorities. ”We can’t and won’t do the same,” she says
‘I was heckled in church for being a woman, but I didn’t let it stop me’
When 12-year old Becky Murray read from the Bible in her church, a man stormed out. Decades later, despite speaking to politicians and at conferences around the world, she still says it’s a man’s world
Sexually assaulted on a mission trip: how my dream almost ended before it began
Becky Murray’s sexual assault led her to question God’s calling on her life, until she met a nine-year-old girl who made her reconsider