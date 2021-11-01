Becky Murray

Becky Murray is the founder and president of One By One. She is the author of ‘Mother Bumala’ and ‘Embrace The Journey’ and speaks regularly at churches and conferences across the world. Becky’s life was transformed in 2006 when a young girl she bought a pair of shoes for on the streets of Sierra Leone assumed she wanted sexual favours in return. This moment sparked the formation of One By One, and after being given some land in Kenya in 2009, King’s Children’s Home opened its doors in 2012. She is also the founder of the Dignity Project.