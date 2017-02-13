Anna Cookson
Anna is a freelance radio and TV presenter, journalist and author.
- Opinion
5 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day that aren't pink, plastic or overpriced
Looking for inspiration? Try these ideas from Anna Cookson
Your 2017 won’t be perfect. Here’s 5 ways to cope with discomfort
New year, same problems. Anna Cookson reflects of how we can learn to be comfortable in the uncomfortable.
Why I’m living off £1 a day
A hundred sounds like a lot of anything – but when you’re talking about pennies – and it’s how much you’ve got to spend on food per day, suddenly, it’s not much, says Anna Cookson