Andy Mossop
Andy Mossop is a youth and community worker. He worked at Bede Youth Adventure Project in Bermondsey, SE London, for 8 years, becoming Senior Youth Worker and gaining his post-grad qualification in Youth & Community Work. In 2001 he took the Cornhill Training Course and then started work at the church where he oversees the ministry to young people
Why your church needs to open a youth club…now!
From the hit Netflix series Adolescence to Gareth Southgate’s recent lecture, it’s clear from the headlines this week that young people in the UK need much better role models. Andy Mossop says it’s time for more churches to plug the gap left by funding cuts and invest in opening new youth clubs. It will bring you and your church numerous benefits, he says