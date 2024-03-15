Andy Kind

Andy Kind is a comedian, preacher and writer. Described by The Scotsman as ‘Terrific’ and by the Yorkshire Times as ‘Tossing out comic gems in an almost profligate manner’, Andy’s stand-up style is the joyful ranting of a redeemed alpha male. He has been featured on BBC1, ITV and Channel 4, while he’s had jokes featured on Dave’s One Night Stand and Live at the Apollo. In late 2016, Andy agreed to preach at a church in Bedford, having initially refused on the basis that he didn’t want to. The exhilaration he felt on that Sunday morning surpassed anything from over a decade in comedy, and his first love is now preaching the Gospel. He describes himself as a preacher and comedian, or Promedian