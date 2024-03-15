Andy Kind
Andy Kind is a comedian, preacher and writer. Described by The Scotsman as ‘Terrific’ and by the Yorkshire Times as ‘Tossing out comic gems in an almost profligate manner’, Andy’s stand-up style is the joyful ranting of a redeemed alpha male. He has been featured on BBC1, ITV and Channel 4, while he’s had jokes featured on Dave’s One Night Stand and Live at the Apollo. In late 2016, Andy agreed to preach at a church in Bedford, having initially refused on the basis that he didn’t want to. The exhilaration he felt on that Sunday morning surpassed anything from over a decade in comedy, and his first love is now preaching the Gospel. He describes himself as a preacher and comedian, or Promedian
- Opinion
9 tips for better preaching
Comedian turned preacher Andy Kind shares his best pieces of advice
- Opinion
This is what I’ve learned about Christians from years of trying to make them laugh
‘Clean comedian’ Andy Kind says Christians can be a tough crowd – it’s time to lighten up
- Opinion
5 short stories that are all about God
Short stories offer an emotional punch and a quick sense of achievement, says Andy Kind. Here’s his top five picks that also point to God
- Opinion
Almost half the population believe in Jesus’ resurrection. It’s time for the Church to be bolder
Are more people open to the gospel than we think? A new report suggests they are, says Andy Kind. Let’s start talking Jesus
- Opinion
5 things Christians need to stop saying
Andy Kind wants to consign these Christian cliches to the dustbin
- Opinion
5 better sermon illustrations than spitting in someone’s face
US pastor Mike Todd has apologised after he received backlash for rubbing saliva in his brother’s eyes during a sermon. The preacher was trying to make the story of Christ healing a blind man "come alive”, but Andy Kind says there are better ways of getting your point across