Andy du Feu
Rev Andy du Feu is Principal & CEO of Moorlands College
Contact info
- Website:
- www.moorlands.ac.uk
- Opinion
Jürgen Moltmann (1926-2024): One of the most influential theologians of our times
The renowned German professor Jürgen Moltmann, who was praised for being both innovative and traditional, has died at the age of 98. The Principal of Moorlands College, Andy du Feu, considers his legacy
- Opinion
AI will probably preach the best sermon you’ve ever heard
Artificial Intelligence is here to stay, says Andy du Feu. The onus is on us, as Christians, to get to grips with the moral, ethical and spiritual implications. Here’s his top three tips for engaging in this brave new world