Andrew Horton
Andrew Horton is head of communications and digital engagement at Church Army, but writes here in a personal capacity
Is the Church facing a cost-of-serving crisis?
Service is a vital part of the Christian faith. But if preachers are constantly challenging their congregations to ‘do more’ it will lead to burnout, says Andrew Horton
Pope Francis in a white puffer is fake news – but what happens when we can no longer trust what we see?
Advances in artificial intelligence mean images can be manipulated so that we can no longer trust what we see, hear or read. As the recent fake photo of Pope Francis shows, Christians must be on guard for misinformation