Alex MacDougall
Alex MacDougall is a Christian music veteran and former member of The Larry Norman Band. He has toured and recorded with Andraé Crouch, Bob Bennett, Phil Keaggy and many others. He has served as an adjunct professor of music business at Dallas Baptist University and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
- Real Life
‘I encountered God through Psalm 23 in the midst of my cancer treatment’
When Alex MacDougall was diagnosed with cancer, his world fell apart. In the depth of painful treatment and uncertainty, he had a radical encounter with God. Here, he tells the story of how a psalm set to music brought him peace and hope