Alex Frost
Currently sitting on General Synod. Fr Alex Frost is the vicar of St Matthew the Apostle, Burnley, where he grew up. He is also the host of The God Cast, a podcast devoted to issues of faith and spirituality.
- Opinion
Three cheers for Rev Richard Coles on I’m a Celebrity
While Justin Welby was in the House of Lords exhibiting precisely how not to conduct yourself in the face of safeguarding failures, Rev Richard Coles was in the jungle of the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here embodying all the qualities we would hope for in leader of the Church of England, says Rev Alex Frost