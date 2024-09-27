Agape UK
Agapé UK is a movement of people united by a passion for Jesus and his great commission. For more than 50 years, they’ve been inspiring people to discover Jesus – at home, at work, at university and abroad. They are the UK arm of Christian charity Campus Crusade for Christ International, which is active in more than 190 countries
- Reviews
4 international praise songs for your worship playlist
The Agapé UK team share their favourite worship songs written and sung in Hebrew, Spanish, English and more