Abigail Howe
Abigail Howe is a freelance journalist and the former editor in chief of Cherwell, Oxford University's independent student newspaper.
- Opinion
6 ways to cultivate your faith at university
Don’t drift from God at uni. Abigail Howe shares top tips from students on how to grow spiritually while making the most of uni life
- Opinion
Why Facebook’s ‘I prayed’ button contradicts Jesus’ teaching
The social media giant is rolling out an ‘I prayed’ button. While some Christians have welcomed the news, Abigail Howe is worried the feature gives users a misleading impression of what prayer is all about