William Long

William Long is an author and film editor from Hertford. He has published two books about hymns, Hymns of Note and Hymns Of Note: Rejoice. He has edited three feature films, and his short documentary Life In North Korea won first place in the FiLMiC Pro Places film festival. To see more of his work visit @hymnsofnote on Instagram and www.hymnsofnote.com

Contact info

Website:
www.hymnsofnote.com