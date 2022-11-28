William Long
William Long is an author and film editor from Hertford. He has published two books about hymns, Hymns of Note and Hymns Of Note: Rejoice. He has edited three feature films, and his short documentary Life In North Korea won first place in the FiLMiC Pro Places film festival. To see more of his work visit @hymnsofnote on Instagram and www.hymnsofnote.com
Contact info
- Website:
- www.hymnsofnote.com
- Reviews
5 albums of Christmas cheer
Top Christmas albums to help you through the festive season
- Magazine Features
‘Why is there a partridge in my pear tree?’ Christmas carols are weird. Here’s what they mean
Ships, partridges and kings you’ve never heard of…William Long delves into the meaning behind some of our most bizarre carols
- Opinion
Singing for Ukraine: how your worship could turn the tide in this war
We might not feel like singing much at the moment, but worship can be a powerful way to move the hand of God, says William Long, and the Ukrainian people are in desperate need of a miracle