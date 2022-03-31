Simon Carver

Christian film-goers need not worry whether Ridley Scott has done to Moses what Darren Aronofsky did to Noah. Scott’s epic retelling of the Exodus story is far more faithful than Aronofsky’s idiosyncratic version of Noah and the flood. No stone creatures in Exodus, just plenty of eyeliner and slightly camp snake-handling (not in a Mark 16 way) along with lashings of sword and spear play, skies full of arrows and chariot racing aplenty. In short, this is a pretty faithful retelling of the Exodus story. This means that Christians who are easily offended when asked to use their imaginations need have nothing to fear.