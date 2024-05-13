Sharon Hastings

Sharon Hastings qualified as a doctor in 2007 but was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder four years later. She became a writer and published a memoir, Wrestling With My Thoughts (IVP) in 2020. Sharon lives in County Down, with her husband, son and two golden retrievers. She loves music, books and walking by the sea. Her latest book Tending To My Thoughts, is out now.