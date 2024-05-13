Sharon Hastings
Sharon Hastings qualified as a doctor in 2007 but was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder four years later. She became a writer and published a memoir, Wrestling With My Thoughts (IVP) in 2020. Sharon lives in County Down, with her husband, son and two golden retrievers. She loves music, books and walking by the sea. Her latest book Tending To My Thoughts, is out now.
- Opinion
5 ways to get your church moving
As Mental Health Awareness Week begins, Sharon Hastings says churches should consider how physical fitness can help boost our mental and spiritual wellbeing
- Opinion
3 lessons for Christians on managing your mood
Dr Sharon Hastings was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder 14 years ago. This World Bipolar Day, she explains how we can all be more aware of our feelings
- Opinion
Beset by Januworry? 4 tips for Christians this Blue Monday
Christians are not immune to feeling overwhelmed during these short, dark January days. On Blue Monday, Dr Sharon Hastings offers her top tips for improving your mental wellbeing in 2024
- Opinion
So you've 'cast your cares upon God' but still feeling anxious? These 5 insights from psychology might help
As Mental Health Awareness Week begins, Sharon Hastings shares her top tips on how to combat anxiety
- Opinion
5 ways to manage your mental health in 2023
2022 was a tough year for many, says Sharon Hastings. As a Christian who lives with schizoaffective disorder, here’s her top tips for managing mental health well this new year
- Magazine Features
Losing touch with reality: A scary psychotic experience shook my faith. But recovery is possible
Sharon Hastings was training to be a doctor when she had her first psychotic episode. She describes her remarkable journey through severe mental ill health towards recovery, and how Christians helped – and sometimes hindered – that process
- Magazine Features
8 lessons for the church on mental health
Sharon Hastings has faced severe mental illness. She explains eight things fellow Christians should keep in mind when talking about mental ill health
- Real Life
Hallucinations and delusions made me lonely. Medication helped, but the Church has a role too
Loneliness is the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week. Sharon Hastings suggests how the Church can reach out
- Opinion
My schizoaffective disorder means I can’t watch the Ukraine news. Here’s what I am doing instead
Christians should be aware of what is taking place in our world so we can pray. But what should we do when our own mental health makes watching the news impossible? Dr Sharon Hastings shares her story of living with schizoaffective disorder