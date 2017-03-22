Sarah Lothian
Sarah Lothian is a journalist and frequent contributor to Premier Christianity.
- Magazine Features
Would I lie to you? How Christians can fight back against fake news
There’s an unholy trinity of post-truth, alternative facts and fake news pervading our culture. Former tabloid journalist Sarah Lothian explains how Christians should respond
- Archive content
‘How can we exclude members of the Body of Christ just because they can't understand a 30-minute sermon?'
Church services are typically inaccessible for those with severe learning disabilities. Sarah Lothian discovers a ministry successfully reversing this trend.
- Archive news
Christians converge on Cwmbran amid reports of outpouring
Leaders claim more than 100 healings and 500 salvations. Christians from all over the UK are converging on the Welsh town of Cwmbran amid claims of miracles and a powerful outpouring of the Holy Spirit.
- Archive content
Putting our house in order
Since the Jimmy Savile abuse story broke last October, not a month has passed without a fresh allegation of sexual assault by authority figures.
- Archive content
Rob Bell Announces Support for Gay Marriage
Rob Bell, the best-selling author and former mega-church pastor, has come out in support of same-sex marriage.
- Archive content
Why I am not a Christian - Brian Kearney
I was raised in a lenient religious household. We did not attend church every Sunday or abide by any of the other religious rules you are supposed to follow. My parents were not raised in a strict religious household, although their parents were Christian.
- Archive content
I gave my kidney to a stranger
Sarah Lothian meets a woman who made an extraordinary sacrifice...because she is a Christian.
- Archive content
Ralph Jones: Why I am not a Christian
Neither of my parents believes in any religion but, given that they are both very unassuming people, I don’t think I fully realised this until I became increasingly aware of my convictions.