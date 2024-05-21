Rev Peter Crumpler
Rev Peter Crumpler is a former communications director with the Church of England, and the author of Responding to Post-truth. He is a CofE minister in St Albans, Herts.
- Reviews
Yearning For the Vast and Endless Sea - Chris Russell
Here’s a book to excite you, especially if you’ve lost your passion for the gospel message. It aims to stir the flames of a burning desire to tell others the good news.
- Reviews
Have a little faith - Kate Bottley
“That vicar off the telly” is how Rev Kate Bottley is known to millions. In her debut book, Bottley sets out her down-to-earth wisdom on success, love, strength, conflict, confidence, loneliness and grief. That sounds like it could be hard-going, except it’s not. It’s like sitting down with a friend, ...
- Opinion
The Christian faith of the Ryder Cup founder
As the world’s top golfers gather in Rome for the start of the Ryder Cup, few may know that the British golfer, Samuel Ryder, who founded the tournament had a strong Christian faith. Rev Peter Crumpler explains
- Reviews
Evangelism needs to change. This book can show you how
The Brighton-based vicar Rev Martin Poole has been experimenting with creative forms of outreach. In Church Beyond Walls he explains how others can join him in finding new ways of presenting Christ’s timeless message
- Opinion
10 tips on social media…brought to you by the Pope
The Vatican has released a dense 20-page document on how Christians should approach social media. Rev Peter Crumpler distils the highlights
- Opinion
‘He is risen!’ – so what? Why your church’s Easter advertising may need a rethink
In a post-Christian society, common church phrases such as ‘He is risen!’ are unlikely to mean much. Rev Peter Crumpler suggests an alternative way churches can communicate Easter truth this week
- Opinion
Christians love to criticise the BBC. But I think we should be defending it
It’s far from perfect but the Beeb has a vital role to play in our democracy. Church leaders should consider becoming ‘critical friends’, says Rev Peter Crumpler
- Opinion
Doubting Thomas is the perfect apostle for today’s fake news world
‘Doubting Thomas’ gets a bad press. But there is much we can learn from him, says Rev Peter Crumpler
- Opinion
Back from the dead: Tiger, Eriksen and the power of a resurrection story
The remarkable comeback stories of Tiger Woods and Christian Eriksen testify to the power of the resurrection story to engage people’s imagination and bring hope
- Reviews
Did we get Mary Whitehouse wrong?
As a BBC documentary considers whether the Christian anti-porn crusader Mary Whitehouse was ahead of her time, Rev Peter Crumpler recalls his own conversation with the often mocked campaigner