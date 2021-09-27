Oliver-James Campbell
Oliver-James Campbell is a freelance journalist, with a BA in religion, philosophy and ethics, and an avid interest in all things theology, philosophy and how they intersect with pop culture
- Reviews
Are robots taking over? This Christian book on Artificial Intelligence will answer all your questions
The Robot Will See You Now offers an array of insights from experts in a range of fields, detailing the issues that AI presents both culturally and theologically.
- Reviews
The Gospel According To A Sitcom Writer - James Cary
The opening sentence of this book encapsulates a perception that is all too common: “This book is funny. But it is also Christian. These tend not to go together.”
- Reviews
The Treasures of English Churches - Matthew Byrne
Matthew Byrne’s knowledge of English churches is unmatched. With his own beautiful photographic portraits throughout, he illustrates why the architecture and art of England’s churches is crucial in understanding the history of Christianity in the nation.