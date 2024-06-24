NT Wright
NT Wright is one of the world’s leading New Testament scholars and the author of many academic and lay level books including Surprised by Hope, The Day The Revolution Began and Paul: A Biography.
Will I be married in heaven?
Tom Wright answers your questions
How can I know I’m truly saved?
Tom Wright answers your questions
Help! Science is pushing me toward atheism. How can I still be a Christian?
Tom Wright answers your questions
Can we trust the birth narratives of Jesus found in the Gospels?
Q: Many people assume that the birth narratives of Jesus found in the Gospels are fictional. Do you think they’re trustworthy?
Why do Christians disagree so much?
Bible scholar Tom Wright gives his answer
Should parents punish children?
Bible scholar Tom Wright gives his answer
Is it ok to pray to Jesus? Or should we only pray to God the Father?
The Bible scholar gives his answer
Did the virgin birth really happen?
The Bible scholar NT Wright gives his answer
Devout, relaxed and friendly: Tom Wright recalls his 36 hours with The Queen
The former Bishop of Durham recalls being invited to spend a weekend with Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh in Sandringham
Why can’t I feel God?
The Bible scholar NT Wright gives his answer
Should Christians go on expensive holidays?
Bible scholar NT Wright gives his answer
Will God only forgive me if I forgive others?
Q: I’ve got a deep regard for the Sermon on the Mount but I’ve always been bothered by Matthew 6:15: “But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” Likewise, the Lord’s Prayer says: “Forgive us our sins, as we forgive those who ...
Why Jesus' resurrection really happened
Tom Wright explains why, as an ancient historian, he resurrection of Jesus from death makes historical sense.
My church isn’t taking Covid seriously. Should I leave?
Q: My husband and I live in the USA and have been heartbroken by our church’s lack of precautions during the pandemic. Now that we are fully vaccinated, we’re looking forward to worshiping in person again, but we’re struggling with whether to go back to church. We love it deeply, ...
Could Jesus have been female?
Q: Is there a biblical or theological reason why Jesus had to be a Jewish male? Could God have come in female form – and would she have been taken seriously if she had?
How do you explain polygamy in the Bible?
Tom Wright gives his answer
Is God calling me to become a vicar?
I have had quite a lot to do with ordaining people and I’ve seen how God seems to work on different timescales.
Do you believe in fasting?
Q: I’ve been told that a ‘breakthrough fast’ is a way of getting results in prayer. Do you believe in fasting? And can it give our prayers more power?
Does God suffer with us?
God’s ‘impassibility’ means that God doesn’t experience emotions the way humans do. It comes from the Latin ‘passio’, which is about suffering. Suffering can be seen either in terms of ‘this is very painful’, or in a more technical way – the idea that something is being done to me. ...
Should Christians support violent protests?
Q: Some of my Christian friends have been supporting violent protests over racial justice. They cite Jesus’ cleansing of the temple as justification. Do you agree?