Natalie Williams
Natalie Williams grew up in relative poverty in the deprived seaside town of Hastings. She became a Christian at 15, which lifted her out of all kinds of poverty. Today Natalie is chief executive of national Christian charity Jubilee+ and speaks and writes on the mercy of God. Her new book, ‘Tis Mercy All – the power of mercy in a polarised world, is coming out in June. Her previous books include Invisible Divides (on class issues in the church) and The Myth of the Undeserving Poor. Natalie is passionate about the church being a place of overflowing mercy, especially for those trapped in poverty.
Rishi Sunak wants to show ‘no mercy’. But I think we need more
Rishi Sunak wants mercy for himself, but justice for others. He’s just like the rest of us, observes Natalie Williams
You’ve read your Bible and prayed. Now do this
God’s heart for those in need is crystal clear throughout the Old Testament. In a cost of living crisis the call to love your neighbour as yourself is more relevant than ever, says Natalie Williams
Soft hearts, thick skin
Receiving criticism isn’t easy. But it’s vital if you’re to grow in leading well, says Natalie Williams
It’s not about you
A leader’s highest calling is to develop other leaders, says Natalie Williams
Feeling constantly out of my depth leads me to lean on God even more
Learning to trust God - in leadership or in life - is an ongoing adventure, says Natalie Williams. You never feel ready, but God never fails
How I stopped my chronic alarm-snoozing and learned to love early mornings with God
Want to be the best leader you can be? You need to sleep well, eat well, exercise well and pray well, says Natalie Williams. Here’s how she changed her daily habits
Leading a charity turned out to be surprisingly brutal. Here’s what I learned about handling pressure
The first thing I noticed when I started leading Jubilee+ was how tired I became. Formerly a night owl, suddenly I just couldn’t handle working late. It started out as mental tiredness – at the end of the working day, my brain ached. But it soon progressed to physical and ...
As a single, working-class woman with a history of depression I tried to disqualify myself from leadership
In her her debut ‘Lessons in leadership’ column, Natalie Williams says God calls the unlikely
The first thing I am hoping for from our new Prime Minister is a deep, abiding sense of outrage
Liz Truss has been confirmed as our new Prime Minister. Natalie Williams is looking for her to carry a ‘holy fire’ in her gut; a combination of compassion and outrage that compels change for those who need it most
‘I’ve learnt the secret to freedom from money worries'
Natalie Williams felt challenged to start giving more money away after an audit of her monthly outgoings exposed regular spending on luxuries. Here she explains how being consistently generous to others has freed her from the love of money
The generosity of my Christian friends means I haven't needed to cook for 46 days!
Natalie Williams has been the grateful recipient of many a cooked meal over the past 6 weeks. She explains what the experience has taught her about Church, community and herself
27,000 people are relying on foodbanks this Christmas, but we don't care
As Premier report that 27,000 people are relying on food banks this Christmas, Natalie Williams says we're becoming desensitised to the seriousness of the situation