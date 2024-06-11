Natalie Williams

Natalie Williams grew up in relative poverty in the deprived seaside town of Hastings. She became a Christian at 15, which lifted her out of all kinds of poverty. Today Natalie is chief executive of national Christian charity Jubilee+ and speaks and writes on the mercy of God. Her new book, ‘Tis Mercy All – the power of mercy in a polarised world, is coming out in June. Her previous books include Invisible Divides (on class issues in the church) and The Myth of the Undeserving Poor. Natalie is passionate about the church being a place of overflowing mercy, especially for those trapped in poverty.