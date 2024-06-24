Mollie Cole
Mollie Cole is a theology graduate from Cardiff University who loves reading, photography (@mollie_grace_photography) and her red Mini called Lee
You Are a Tree - Joy Marie Clarkson
You Are a Tree is a compilation of meditations which draw on seven metaphors contained in the scriptures. Written to “nourish life, thought and prayer”, Joy Marie Clarkson delves into the concept of being firmly grounded in a world where the current condition is one of detachment, a conflicted sense ...
Living with hope - Michael Panther
The name Michael Panther will linger in your mind long after you have finished his autobiography. Born in South Sudan, Michael was surrounded by war and conflict from birth. He was just three years old when his family, who instilled a deep Christian faith in him, were forced to flee.
Reviewed: The book that promises to help you become a wholehearted disciple
Do you want your heart to be changed? Try this book, says our reviewer