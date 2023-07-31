Marcia Dixon
Marcia Dixon MBE is one of the most well-known PR specialists within Britain’s black church community. In October 2020 Marcia was listed in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List and awarded an MBE for services to Inter Faith Relations.
Rev Carmel Jones (1937-2023): The visionary founder of the Pentecostal Credit Union
As the Christian community mourns the passing of a Windrush pioneer, Marcia Dixon pays tribute to a trailblazer who bought financial services to a community excluded from mainstream banking
Rev Dr Joel Edwards CBE (1951-2021): Pastor, mentor and spiritual giant
Marcia Dixon pays tribute to the former general secretary of the Evangelical Alliance, who passed away yesterday aged 70
7 Christian heroes we should celebrate in Black History Month
Marcia Dixon profiles some kingdom pioneers during the UK's Black History Month