Loretta Andrews
Loretta Andrews is a radio broadcaster, podcaster, artist development coach, social activist and music manager. She is mum to a 13 year-old son who keeps her on her toes and reminds her she's not as cool as she used to be. Her book Talking to Children About Race: Your guide for raising anti-racist kids (SPCK) is out now
How to raise anti-racist children and grandchildren
It’s not good enough to be merely ‘not racist’, Christians must teach their children and grandchildren to be ‘anti-racist’, says Loretta Andrews. She unpacks the distinction and provides practical tips for acting justly when it comes to raising the next generation