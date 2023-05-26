Lau Ciocan
Lau Ciocan is the founder and director of Mentoring Advocacy Network, a platform raising awareness on men's issues and mental health through public speaking and blogging, and hosts The Mentality Podcast.
- www.manmentoring.org.uk
Here's what the Bible actually says about masculinity (it's different to what you've heard from some Christians)
As mental health awareness month draws to a close, Lau Ciocan makes the case for why churches should lead the way in addressing the crisis in male suicide and toxic masculinity