Jonty Langley
Jonty Langley is a writer, former DJ and recovering Philosophy major. For 16 years he worked in Communications for for a centuries-old mission agency and for some of those also wrote the weekly news column for The Baptist Times. He hosts and produces the Beer Christianity podcast and newsletter. Twitter: @jontylangley @beerxianity
- Reviews
The Devil’s Passion: A funny and moving play about Jesus, told from Satan’s perspective
This play which merges gospel accounts with modern espionage is Zero Dark 30 pieces of silver. It’s sophisticated, satirical and highly recommended, says Jonty Langley
- Opinion
It’s not John Cena’s Oscars nudity that should offend Christians
Was John Cena’s flesh really the most problematic thing about the Oscars? Christians need to get better at picking their battles, says Jonty Langley
- Reviews
The blind seer and the gift of love - Roger Haydon Mitchell
How often do you think about the Roman Empire? According to TikTok, if you’re a man, it’s anything from twice a week to several times a day. Whether or not there’s anything in that claim, this book makes twice a week look like rookie numbers.
- Opinion
Jesus, java and John Piper: Should you drink coffee in church?
The former pastor and popular Christian author John Piper has questioned whether sipping coffee during church services is sufficiently reverent. Jonty Langley responds
- Opinion
‘Woke’ and the problem with ‘that’s not in the Bible’ arguments
There are a great many things not specifically mentioned in scripture, says Jonty Langley. So using it as a defence against any idea you don’t like may leave you on shaky ground
- Magazine Features
Barbenheimer: Two brilliant films Christians need to be engaging with
Barbenheimer is a cinematic phenomenon. Jonty Langley has watched both Barbie and Oppenheimer, and reckons they each have something profound to say, both to the Church and to our searching culture
- Opinion
5 heresies Christians would rather ignore
Dr Lee Gatiss has argued Christians must be bolder in confronting false teaching. Jonty Langley agrees, but believes Christians have had too narrow a view of what constitutes heresy
- Opinion
No more songs please! Have we reached ‘Peak Worship’?
It’s Gloria in excess, says Jonty Langley. Worship leaders are reporting they’re overwhelmed with new songs to choose from. Could it be time for a moratorium on the release of new music?
- Opinion
I don’t care about Suella Braverman’s driving, but I do care about her politics
Getting upset about the Home Secretary’s speed awareness course is missing the point, says Jonty Langley. Christians should be more concerned about unjust systems and the policies that create them
- Opinion
People say silly things during Lent. Now you can tick them off your Lent Bingo card!
The fact that Lent – the most unfun festival in the Christian calendar – has survived this long must be down to a work of God, says Jonty Langley. However you’re marking it this year, why not join in with our game of Lent Bingo
- Opinion
Christian Valentine’s Day memes: the good, the bad and the unbearably cringe
This Valentine’s Day, Jonty Langley takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the best and worst Christian dating memes. Little did he realise there would be so many to choose from!
- Opinion
Shell and the sin of corporate greed
Christians are called to help those in need whenever we can, says Jonty Langley. Supporting structures and systems that turn vast profit at the expense of the most vulnerable is the opposite of that
- Magazine Features
Why Christians should (and shouldn’t) be angry about the Qatar World Cup
In looking ahead to the men’s World Cup, Jonty Langley wonders how the event has become so controversial. The answer, he discovers, is beer. Sort of
- Opinion
After a church rips off Hamilton, here are the 7 greatest Christian pop parodies
After The Door church in Texas, USA came under fire for performing a Christian version of Broadway musical Hamilton without permission, Jonty Langley shares his favourite so-bad-you’ll-love-them Christian versions of secular songs
- Opinion
Why I think Christians should support the strikes
Despite the widespread disruption and negative media coverage, Christians should take a kingdom view of strike action says Jonty Langley
- Opinion
Putin and the plank in our eye: repenting of our selective compassion for Ukraine
It’s easy to paint Putin as the epitome of all evil and pray to God for victory, says Jonty Langley, but in doing so, are we forgetting our own nation’s past indiscretions and indulging in the sin of hypocrisy?
- Opinion
My little Hillsong church is very different from what you see in the documentaries
Hillsong Church has faced multiple scandals. So why does Jonty Langley still attend? The Sunday experience is very different to what you see on TV, he says.
- Reviews
Belfast has been tipped for 7 Oscars. Here’s what Christians can get out of it
Don’t expect a deeper insight into Protestant-Catholic relations. But Belfast does remind us that faith can always be weaponised, and Christians must have compassion on those who are fleeing violence
- Opinion
Colston Four: Why Christians should celebrate the 'not guilty' verdict
The statue topplers were right – and now they are free, says Jonty Langley
- Reviews
Midnight Mass: The Christian horror series with a challenging message for the Church
Midnight Mass contains some of the fairest treatments of Christian characters ever seen, says our reviewer