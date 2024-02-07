John Stevens
John Stevens is national director for the Fellowship of Independent Evangelical Churches (FIEC)
Should Christians attend a same-sex wedding?
It is an incredibly complex issue, says John Stevens, but not one we should divide over
Why sex outside marriage is a salvation issue
Christians can’t agree to disagree on sexual ethics, says John Stevens. There’s too much at stake
Forget the national emergency alert, Christians need to sound the alarm for God’s coming judgement
The government’s new emergency system is a reminder that Christians should be a clarion call for a lost world. There will be no second chances to escape judgement when Jesus returns, says John Stevens
God save the King?
There’s only one king Christians should put their hope in, and it’s not Charles, says John Stevens
Rev Richard Coles admits he broke church rules on sex. Why won't the CofE uphold its own doctrine?
Rev Richard Coles has revealed he broke CofE rules in order to have his same-sex relationship blessed in a church. John Stevens says Coles’ actions were in direct defiance of the vows he took as a priest
Why Christians have nothing to fear from Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak is the UK’s first Prime Minister to have been influenced by a religion other than Christianity. John Stevens explains why he believes a competent unbeliever might be better for the country than an incompetent nominal believer
7 leadership lessons for pastors after Liz Truss' disastrous mini-budget
Our new Prime Minister’s recent behaviour is a masterclass in how not to lead radical change, says John Stevens
MPs including Keir Starmer chose a secular oath to the King. Should Christians be concerned?
As His Majesty Charles III was proclaimed King, MPs across the parties pledged their allegiance. Several, including the Leader of the Opposition, chose not to swear on the Bible, making a secular ‘solemn affirmation’ instead, but John Stevens says this isn’t necessarily as bad as it sounds