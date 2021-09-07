Joel Furches
Joel Furches is a behavioral psychologist, speaker and artist. He is the author of Christ-Centred Apologetics: Sharing the Gospel with Evidence
- Opinion
Leftward drift: Why Christians are abandoning the faith…and what we can do about it
What if “certainty” is dangerous?
- Opinion
How a Norwegian feminist atheist found God through philosophy
Joel Furches explains how feminist atheist Nina Karin Monsen met the person of Jesus Christ.
- Opinion
Albert Henry Ross: The author who tried to debunk Christ and converted instead
Joel Furches explains how the author of apologetics classic Who moved the stone? came to faith
- Opinion
How an atheist biologist was violently converted to Christianity
Joel Furches reports on how Dr. Wayne Rossiter discovered the Christian God
- Opinion
Lacey Sturm: Suicidal Atheist becomes Christian rock star
After experiencing a nervous breakdown, Atheist singer Lacey Sturm gave her life to Jesus. Joel Furches tells the story.
- Opinion
How this confirmed atheist became a bestselling Christian author
After giving birth to her first child, Jennifer Fulwiler began to question her long-held atheism.