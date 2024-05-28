Jared Stacy
Jared Stacy is a PhD candidate in theological ethics at the University of Aberdeen. Before moving to Aberdeen, Jared pastored for nearly a decade in the United States. He and his wife Stevie have three children
- Opinion
Bad Faith is a must-watch for all who care about the US Church
Evangelical Christians in America have twisted the Christian story to align with partisan causes, says Jared Stacey. While a documentary can shine a spotlight on this, the only real antidote is a fresh encounter with God
- Opinion
It’s Trump vs Biden. Again. What UK Christians need to know
There’s a sense of déjà vu about this year’s US presidential election. Jared Stacey explores how we can pray for the Church in America
- Opinion
In Trump we trust? Most evangelicals are still backing him
As Donald Trump celebrates an overwhelming victory in the US’s first election contest of 2024, Jared Stacy notes that most white evangelicals are among his supporters. What does this mean for the future of the American Church?
- Opinion
This song went viral, but here’s why Christians should be cautious about it
After a song about poverty and disenfranchisement went viral recently, making Christian singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony an overnight celebrity, Jared Stacy explains why ’Rich men north of Richmond’ falls short of being a true biblical protest song
- Opinion
Donald Trump represents Christian extremism at its worst
Donald Trump is on the cusp of indictment and yet Christians are still flocking to his political rallies, crying “God, guns and Trump”. Jared Stacy looks at the reasons why
- Opinion
What does the word 'gospel' mean?
You might be surprised to know that the word ‘gospel’ was first used to describe the Roman Caesar. But what does it mean today in our post-Christian culture?
- Opinion
Church leaders are calling on governments to 'repent' for Covid ‘totalitarianism’. I won’t be joining them
Is there an emerging totalitarianism of State control over the Church? Should we fear "medical coersion"? Has the media been guilty of fear-mongering during the pandemic? "Yes", say hundreds of church leaders...
- Opinion
The uncomfortable truth about Christian involvement in the Capitol riots
As the committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack holds public hearings to announce their findings, Jared Stacy says America needs to go beyond political investigation and look at the ungodly theology which motivated the riots
- Magazine Features
Why believing conspiracy theories corrupts your Christian witness
Christians have a dual responsibility to question conspiracy theories and show compassion to those who believe them, says Jared Stacy