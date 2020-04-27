Heather Preston
Heather is a multimedia journalist for Premier.
Futurist Dr Patrick Dixon: Coronavirus will change your church forever
Futurist and government advisor Dr Patrick Dixon tells Premier's Heather Preston why the digital revolution is here to stay
'The power of prayer brought me back to life' - the resurrected pastor who confounded medics
After Rev Chris Wickland collapsed at a trampoline park, his heart stopped beating for 15 minutes. As the Southampton-based pastor was rushed to hospital, family and friends around the world began to pray. He tells Heather Preston the incredible story of what happened next