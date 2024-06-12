Danny Webster
Danny joined the Evangelical Alliance in 2008 and has held a range of roles in the advocacy team. He currently leads the advocacy team's work across the UK including public policy work an engagement with the parliaments and assemblies, and respective governments. Before working for the Evangelical Alliance, Danny, who has degrees in politics and political philosophy, worked in parliament for an MP.
- Opinion
We’re halfway through the election campaign but matters of faith are still absent
In taking stock of the campaign thus far, the Evangelical Alliance’s Danny Webster says all parties need to work harder to engage Christian voters
Why Christians should oppose the banning of Muslim prayer in schools
‘Britain’s strictest headteacher’ is in court over the decision to ban Muslim pupils from praying during their lunchbreak. Christians should defend the rights of other religions to pray, says Danny Webster
Gay conversion ban was a notable omission from the King’s Speech
The Evangelical Alliance’s Danny Webster explains what the King’s Speech might mean for Christians and churches
Was the Bloom review worth waiting for? The jury’s out
Nearly four years in the making, the Bloom Review attempts to answer the question: “Does government ‘do’ God?” The answer is yes, but not always as well as it could, says Danny Webster. If they want to improve, they need to action the findings - and quickly
Oppose gay marriage? You can’t work in government says half the public. Is our politics becoming too narrow?
Half of Brits would not support someone opposed to same–sex marriage being allowed to have a top political job, according to a new survey.
Why a ban on conversion practices poses a threat to Christian freedoms
Last week, the government announced that forthcoming proposals on banning conversion therapy would now include gender identity as well as sexual orientation. Danny Webster unpicks the twists and turns along the journey so far, and explains his concerns for the Church
Even silent prayer is banned inside abortion clinic buffer zones. There’s no place for them in a democracy
It is now illegal to pray outside abortion clinics in Bournemouth. The government is planning to implement a similar UK-wide law. This is a serious erosion of our religious freedoms warns Danny Webster from the Evangelical Alliance
Boris made the rules, then he broke them. Such leadership failure means there’s no future for him
We could be witnessing the downfall of this government, says Danny Webster
Christians cannot stand for the erosion of truth. Boris Johnson will have to go
Boris Johnson’s apology was “half-hearted” says the Evangelical Alliance’s head of advocacy.