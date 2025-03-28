Christopher Gasson
Christopher Gasson is a journalist, publisher and amateur theologian. He studied politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford and subsequently took responsibility for running the University Church’s Sunday school and youth discussion group. He is the author of The Devils’ Gospels: Finding God in four great atheist books (Christian Alternative Books)
Finding God in atheist arguments
Can faith be strengthened by its fiercest critics? Christopher Gasson thinks so. He once invited Christian teenagers to study four of the most influential atheist books. Now, as a new survey presents both welcome and challenging news for the future of the Church, he wants all Christians to take a closer look at Neitzsche, Dawkins and co